Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United 1 – 0 – (Live)

Tottenham v Man Utd is coming on Sunday; the reverse fixture of a 6-1 drubbing that will surely not be repeated. We look at the big tactical questions…

1) Is Solskjaer v Mourinho the ultimate version of pandemic football?

The 6-1 back in October perfectly captured the state of pandemic football at the beginning of the 2020/21 season: a lack of pre-season, coupled with playing in empty stadiums and pressure levels back at fresh-start zero, created total carnage. Six months on, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will once again embody pandemic football, only this time that means the polar opposite of October’s madness.

Football is a slog at the moment. We are all feeling it, but none more so than fans of United and Spurs, whose respective managers’ lack of tactical detail when in possession – the absence of any structure or coaching when on the attack – means the football is vague and unfulfilling. Both teams drift, waft, amble; jogging up and down, left and right, but without any real sense of conviction.

The reason they are separated by 11 points is the atmosphere the two managers create (see point five). Solskjaer’s United don’t seem to mean anything, don’t appear to have a clear tactical aim, and yet they keep winning games through small moments of individual ingenuity. Spurs, through Harry Kane, are exactly the same – albeit considerably less successful.