Tough Relationship Issues

Tough questions about relationships, can you answer it. The rules are simple. Whatever options you picked in scenario one, you must pick in scenario two, you can’t switch, so are you ready?

Scenario 1

Let’s imagine you are married to a woman you love. You get along fine with her and your family. One day in your absence she gets into a verbal exchange with your mother while you are at work.

She calls to inform you before you return so you can have her back cause you are her husband. So as you get home, you wife is outside to welcome you and lead you inside, your mom is waiting for you patiently in the living room, as soon as you walk in she begins to call out your wife in your presence while your wife nudges at you to confront her on her behalf, what will you do?

(A) confront your mom and defend your wife as a lover boy?

(B) side with your mom as a mommy’s boy?

(C) become the CONFUSED FELLOW and try to BEG EVERYONE like you were the cause of the fight and be seen as a weak man?

(D) rebuke everyone including your mother and wife and become the NEW VILLAIN as the disrespectful man?

(E) Ignore everyone and be termed disrespectful and insensitive, as the heartless man?

(F) Try to know who is wrong in the situation and BLAME THAT PARTY ALONE, and be seen as A JUDGE and not a CARING SON or LOVING HUSBAND?

Scenario 2.

You have been married to your husband, who has been such a blessing. One day you go to the market and before you can come back your husband calls you on the phone and started complaining bitterly about the heated argument he and your father just had at your back and that it is still on going. You quickly rush home. At the door your husband is waiting for you, in the dining room your dad is waiting for you also. And as soon as you walk in with your husband he begins to tackle him again in your presence, while your husband nudges at you to confront him on his behalf, what will you do?

(A)confront your dad and defend your husband as a lover girl?

(B) side with your dad as a daddy’s girl?

(C) become the CONFUSED FELLOW and try to BEG EVERYONE like you were the cause of the fight?

(D) rebuke everyone including your dad and husband and become the NEW VILLAIN?

(E) Ignore everyone and be termed disrespectful and insensitive?

(F) Try to know who is wrong in the situation and BLAME THAT PARTY ALONE, even if it’s your husband or father?

Seun

Rocktation