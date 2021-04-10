Traffic Advisory: Lagos Marathon Holds Today, See List Of Blocked Roads

LASTMA @followlastma

TRAVEL ADVISORY ACCESS BANK LAGOS CITY MARATHON The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon shall hold within the Lagos Metropolis on Saturday, 10th April, 2021 starting from 6:00am.

MARATHON DEDICATED ROUTES The race shall commence from Stadium Underbridge on Funsho Williams Avenue, and shall go through Barracks >>> Ojuelegba on the main expressway >>> Dorman Long Bridge >>> Fadeyi on Ikorodu Road >>> Obanikoro >>> Anthony >>> Gbagada…

. >>> Third Mainland Bridge >>> Osborne Road >>> Alfred Rewane (Old Kingsway) Road >>> Falomo Roundabout >>> Bourdillion Road >>> Cable Bridge (Ikoyi Lekki Link Bridge) >>> Admiralty Way >>> Lekki 1st Roundabout >>> Admiralty Toll Gate >>> Ozumba Mbadiwe Road…

>> Akin Adesola Street >>> Bishop Oluwole Street and terminating in Eko Atlantic City. Hence, motorists and commuters plying these roads are hereby informed of the necessary closure of the route in order to safeguard the runners and maintain the integrity of the marathon.