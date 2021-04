Connect on Linked in

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFC6BP2VfAg Train finally commences the Haulage of pipes from Warri to Itakpe for AKK gas project today.

30 Year abandoned project completed, commissioned and put into use in less than 3 years.

To God Be The Glory

A great day to be a proud Nigeria

With a great, focused, patriotic and dedicated Nigerian leader, we can achieve anything.

God Bless PMB

God Bless Nigeria.