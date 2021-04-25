Twitter Deletes Keyamo’s Leaked Chat With Eedris For “Violating Rules”

https://www.nairaland.com/6522907/festus-keyamo-exposes-eedris-abdulkareem

Popular microblogging site, Twitter, has deleted the tweets by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, where he leaked the chat between him and Eedris Abdulkareem.

Twitter said the tweets, which also contained Abdulkareem’s phone number, were deleted simply because the minister ‘violated the rules’ of the site.

Keyamo, via a Twitter thread, tackled the singer over ‘Jaja Jaga Reloaded’ ― his recently released song, which he claimed was a poor attempt at blackmail.

According to the minister, Abdulkareem, who is displaying a stance against the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), once begged to be part of the Buhari Campaign Organisation which he directed in 2018.

Keyamo said, “In 2018, when I was named the Director of Strategic Communications for Buhari Campaign Organisation, Eedris waxed a song in support of Buhari and wanted to join us, albeit for a fee. He then made desperate efforts to see me through text messages from his phone no…”

The tweet has since been deleted by Twitter. More so, the social media giant took down two other tweets from Keyamo’s thread because he shared a leaked chat that showed the singer’s telephone number.

Twitter wrote in a brief post, “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules.” The social media company did not explicitly state which of its rules was violated.

Meanwhile, in a blog post, the company explains the process of removing a tweet considered to have violated its rules.

“When we determine that a Tweet violated the Twitter Rules, we require the violator to remove it before they can tweet again. We send an email notification to the violator identifying the tweet(s) in violation and which policies have been violated.

“They will then need to go through the process of removing the violating tweet or appealing our review if they believe we made an error,” it wrote.



