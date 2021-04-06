Twitter Suspends Several Nigerian Influencers’ Accounts

In what appears to be a purge, Twitter has suspended the accounts of several influencers in Nigeria.

The social media profiles of over fifteen influencers became inaccessible as some twitter users noticed the suspension late Monday.

“Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules,” the profile pages of these suspended accounts showed.

The Nation learnt the suspension might be unconnected to the influencers promoting a controversial trend, which must have violated some of twitter rules.

It was also learnt many other accounts outside Nigeria were also suspended indefinitely for involving in a coordinated online campaign to obstruct justice.

A Twitter user, @OdogwuAnicah said: “Danny walter, Tife, Volqx, Lamar, Uncle Mohamz, Pamilerin, Valhalla, Four eyed Edo Boy all got suspended.

“Mbah and Bisi got suspended too. Including @JustKelechi @Yucee_ @Divineze @ogaKnowledge, @AimThaMachine_, @UgwunnaEjikem @FestusGreen, @CO_Chiamaka @Anambra_girl,” he added.

In 2019, Twitter also suspended accounts of some social media influencers ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Badmus Hakeem (Tweets @Bhadoosky), Jokunle (@Jokunle), Ani Nomso (@ani_nomso), Shawnife (@Shawnife_), Official Bmax (@OfficialBmax), Uche Kush (@UcheKush_), Lazy Writa (@LazyWrita), Rouvafe (@Rouvafe), Abdulaxis (@iam_abdulaxis), Switchme, Enekem Greg (@EnekemGreg) were suspended.