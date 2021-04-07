Two Chinese Nationals abducted in Osun

The Osun State Police Command on Tuesday, said that it has launched manhunt for the abductors of two Chinese nationals, by the suspected kidnappers.

The two Chinese victims, were said to have been abducted at Okepa/Itikan Village, the gold mining site in Ifewara, Atakunmosa west local government area of Osun state

The yet to be identified gunmen, shot two of the private guards who have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola in a statement, said that the police has commenced search for the abducted Chinese with possible arrest of the perpetrators.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, however, enjoined the members of the public to support, co-operate, and collaborate with the police, to bring down crime to the barest minimum, by providing credible and prompt information, while promising to rescue the abductees unhurt.