Two Youths Slapped And Arrested For Booing Bauchi Governor

A mild drama played out in Azare Local Government Area of Bauchi State when two unidentified youths angrily booed Governor Bala Mohammed.

Mohammed was on an inspection tour of projects awarded by his administration across the state at the Urban Primary Health Care centre in Azare on Thursday when the incident occurred.

The Nation correspondent, who was in the Governor’s entourage reports the two youths, not minding the presence of security personnel shouted “Ba mayi!” in Hausa language, which translates to “we are not supporting you.”

Though Mohammed did not bat an eyelid, security operatives attached to his convoy arrested the duo.

They were given a hot chase by security agents, who gave them resounding slaps before shoving them into the police van.

A member of the Rapid Response Squad of the Bauchi Police Command, who spoke to THE NATION in confidence, faulted the audacity of the youth saying it’s disrespectful.

” Just imagine, how will you tell a Governor to his face that you don’t want him and you are not in support of his government, it’s an insult.

However, it could not be ascertained whether they were later released or not as of press time.