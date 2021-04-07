UCL: Bayern Munich Vs PSG 2 – 3 – (Full Time)

A FIFA World Cup winner at 19, there was always the possibility that Kylian Mbappé would feel he had peaked too early, but as Paris prepare to take on Bayern – the side that beat them in last season’s UEFA Champions League final – the striker’s ambition is still burning.

At 22, the former Monaco man is the youngest player to have made it to 25 UEFA Champions League goals, and is eager to keep ticking targets off his footballing bucket list. “A career is 15 years long,” he tells UEFA.com. “Give everything for 15 years, and then afterwards, you’ll have time to see what you’ve done. And you’ll have your whole life to say: ‘I won this, I did that.'”