UCL: Manchester City Vs Dortmund 1 – 0 – (Live)

Manchester citty will be hoping to dispel the ghosts of previous failures at the Champions League quarter-final stage when they take on Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

City are yet to make it past the last eight in Europe’s top competition under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola but will fancy their chances against an out-of-form Dortmund.

While City were easing to a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday, the German side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. The loss means Dortmund have just one win in their last five games and are now seven points off the top four.

However, the Blues will be more than aware of the threat Dortmund possess with star striker Erling Haaland leading the line, even if Jadon Sancho will likely miss the game through injury.

Guardiola has no such fitness issues and should have a fully fit squad to choose from for the match.

See how our writers think City should line up below and use the interactive gadget to pick your own starting XI:

Nothing short of the strongest team will do for this one, but that still leaves some serious selection dilemmas. Fernandinho does not deserve to be left out but Rodri offers a more solid option with away goals needing to be stopped at all cost.

Joao Cancelo can add the attacking edge which leaving out Fernandinho might blunt, while Ilkay Gundogan makes up the best midfield three, obviously with Kevin De Bruyne.

Raheem Sterling has not been great lately but is a potential match-winner and so gets the nod, and amid fierce competition, Gabriel Jesus’ bright showing at Leicester, and Phil Foden’s sparkiness for England get them the nod from me to make up a hard-working front three aimed at pressuring a nervy Dortmund defence.