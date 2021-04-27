UCL: Real Madrid Vs Chelsea 1 – 1 – (Live)

Team news, stats, kick-off time ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos trained with his team-mates and will be available from the start for Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Madrid are playing in the Champions League semi-finals for the ninth time in the last 11 seasons, having won four titles in that period. However, they have been knocked out in the round of 16 for the last two seasons.

Hazard finally fresh and itching to make his mark

The luckless Eden Hazard has battled injury upon injury in his two seasons at Real since his mega transfer from Chelsea in the summer of 2019. The Belgium playmaker is finally back fit, however, and should be in position to feature on Tuesday night. Always genial off the pitch, ever impudent on it, Chelsea know full well just how Hazard can force matches to revolve around his wit, ingenuity and class. Tuchel’s water-tight defence will be tested to the limit.

Mateo Kovacic will miss Chelsea’s Champions League semi-final first leg with a hamstring problem. The Croatia midfielder could yet be fit for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Fulham.

The Blues will otherwise have a fully-fit squad for their first Champions League semi-final since 2014.