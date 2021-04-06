UCL: Real Madrid Vs Liverpool 3 – 1 – (Live)

Sergio Ramos misses out for Real Madrid after sustaining calf injury on Spain duty while Raphael Varane tests positive for coronavirus; Liverpool squad unchanged from Arsenal win;

Team news

Real Madrid will be without captain Sergio Ramos in the first meeting between the sides since Zinedine Zidane’s team beat Jurgen Klopp’s men in the 2018 Champions League final.

Raphael Varane missed Real’s game with Eibar at the weekend, seemingly rested, but the club have now confirmed he will also be absent from the tie after returning a positive Covid-19 test.

Max stake varies. See bet slip for details. Odds subject to fluctuation. Further T&Cs apply. 18+

Zidane hinted over the weekend that Eden Hazard could be fit after a hip injury but the former Chelsea man was not named in the Spaniards’ squad.

Liverpool will have the same squad available that comfortably beat Arsenal at the weekend, meaning another chance for Diogo Jota to impress.

‘We’re built to play sides like Real Madrid’

Jurgen Klopp says revenge for the 2018 Champions League final is not top of his agenda against Real Madrid this week and thinks the Spanish club are the sort of footballing side who his players will enjoy taking on.

Jurgen Klopp says revenge for the 2018 Champions League final is not top of his agenda against Real Madrid this week and thinks the Spanish club are the sort of footballing side who his players will enjoy taking on

Klopp will still be missing captain Jordan Henderson and defensive trio Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk.