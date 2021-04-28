Ugwuanyi Denies Being Placed On Hold By The President During 2016 Nimbo Crisis

Femi Kani-Kayode debunks FAKE NEWS being peddled on social media against His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, over a purported statement attributed to him on the 2016 Nimbo crisis, as the video clip of the interview granted by the governor in 2016 also debunking the allegation emerges …

“I just spoke with my friend & brother

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state & I can confirm that the statement that was attributed to him on social media this morning which is making the rounds is FAKE.

“He did not have any conversation with Presidency officials on the phone & Ugwuanyi is one of the few Governors and leaders that we have in this country today that is a profoundly good man.

“It is a pity that anyone would seek to treat him like this and demean him in this way. If we are not careful fake news will kill us all in this country.

“Those behind this disinformation and these lies are simply despicable” ~ Femi Fani-Kayode.

