Unclad Pitch Invader Runs On Pitch During Granada Vs Manchester United Match (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

A few minutes after Granada vs Manchester United match started, a man ran on the pitch during the Europa League match.

The pitch invader evaded security and ran onto the pitch as the match was stopped cor some minutes.

The man ran across the field completely butt n*ked in a shocking moment.

The main was immediately detained and taken away by the Local police.

The incident happened in the first half of the Europa League match.

Granada Vs Manchester United ended in a 2-0 win in favour of the Premier League club.

Watch Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56AqBVc1UZU