US Capitol Under Lockdown After Security Threat (Video)

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Constitution Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.

Due to the external security threat at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol, the following road closures are in effect:

-Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW.

-First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE.