Victor Anichebe Celebrates His 33rd Birthday Today (Then Vs Now Photos)

Birthday: Victor Anichebe Turns 33 Today

Victor Chinedu Anichebe (born 23 April 1988) is a Nigerian professional footballer who played as a striker. He is currently a free agent, having played most recently for Beijing Enterprises.

Anichebe was born in Lagos, Lagos State, Nigeria but moved to Liverpool, Merseyside, England aged one. His family originally lived in Toxteth before settling in Crosby. He is the cousin of former professional football player Iffy Onuora, Olympian Anyika Onuora and professional basketball player Chiz Onuora. He is also an Olympic silver medallist, competing for Nigeria in the 2008 Olympics.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Victor_Anichebe