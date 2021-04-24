Viral Sensation, Mr Spell Abandoned On The Streets, Now Begs For Food (Video)

Mr. Spells the man who became an internet sensation a few years ago for his hilarious spellings of people’s names has been spotted on the street begging for food.

Mr. Spells born Dede Nne, rose to fame in Nigerian after he was filmed trying to spell ‘Buhari’ in a viral video and in a video shared on Instagram.

Mr. Spells was looking unkempt and old even after some benevolent persons took him off the streets to clean him up.

However, in the video, he entertained the people who were gathered around him with another misspelling of ‘Buhari’ after he was given food to eat and some Nigerians expressed worry over his present condition.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIhL72IUfXs