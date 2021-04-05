VP Osinbajo Visits Communities Attacked By Herdsmen

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday assured residents of Egedege community in Ebonyi state that Buhari’s administration will seek justice over the March 29th attacks on the community.

Osinbajo, who is on a one-day working visit to the Southeast State was received by Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, en route Ebonyi State for an official engagement.

Osinbajo while visiting Ededege and Effium, both communities attacked by alleged herdsmen, he said the Federal Government will ensure that the perpetrators of the crimes are brought to book.

“I’m here not by myself, I’m here also on the direction of Mr. President, at times when things like this happen, where people are killed, incidents like this happen and we need to bring justice to the people,” he said.

“People like you and I, young ones; women, children who come in the morning and are expected to go about their daily business and feed themselves but they ended up dead because of nothing they have done wrong, but because of wicked act of some others who live in the community with them. I want to say that it is very, deeply sad and disheartening.

He added that, “But In particular, the people of this community that have been affected, this whole community, community that has lived for years.”

He explained that, “The attack of 29th of March, when you look at all of these things, one of the things that have occurred to us, is to ensure that this kind of things do not repeat themselves, one is to beef up security, already we are in conversation with the GOC about ensuring more security, we know that GOC has already made some consultation but obviously there is a need for better security, local community security must be ready to give more information to law enforcement agencies,” he said.