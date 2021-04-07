‘Wailing Cannot Stop The President From Seeing His Doctors’ – Lauretta Onochie

Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to President Buhari, Lauretta Onochie has replied critics of the President’s foreign medical trip that the President will repeat the medical trip to the UK in 2022 and 2023, if need be.

Condemnation has greeted the President’s foreign medical vacation, contrary to his administration’s promise to stop same, amid an indefinite and nationwide strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors.

It would be recalled that President Buhari had in 2015 promised to stop medical tourism and save the nation’s scarce foreign exchange if elected president. In fact, he promised to ban elected Government officials from foreign medical trips after he rued the millions of dollars expended on medical tourism.

Checks show that the President has spent about 170 days on medical vacation prior to his recent trip.

NEXT YEAR. PRESIDENT @MBuhari WILL GO FOR A ROUTINE CHECKUP.

1. We have been here since 2016. Its been the same wailing. So the response will also be the same �At least, once a year, People across the world see their personal Doctors especially one they have seen for about 40 years. 2. @MBuhari won’t dump his doctor of about 40 years so that wailers can be happy. Thats blackmail. Thankfully, he doesn’t pay blackmailers � In 2016, I ran from one media house to the other, educating us on d psychology of d bond between a patient & his/her long-standing doctor. 3. He went for #CheckUp in 2017, 2018, 2019 & in 2020, just before the pandemic. Same wailing and same explanations. �The fact remains that if @MBuhari chooses, he will go for checkups in 2022 & 2023. He will go in 2014. He will continue to go. Its his choice to go or not to. 4. I don’t know any man who will accept a different barber to cut his hair if the one he is used to, is not available � Wailing cant take away his rights to see his personal doctors so wailers must get ready for two more years of wailing and fooling around

Similarly, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige defended the President’s medical trip outside the Country.

Ngige, himself a Medical Doctor, last week insisted that the President was right to get a second opinion in the UK.

