Connect on Linked in

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni has shared a tweet, describing the bad condition of Nigeria, IgbereTV reports.

She stated in her tweet that those in Nigeria should be given award for surviving the country. Teni tweeted;

“Another day in Nigeria! Dem suppose Dey give us award for surviving Naija”

https://twitter.com/TeniEntertainer/status/1385203245602201602?s=20