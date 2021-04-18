We Can’t “Continue” With Bad Governance – PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been “disorganised, inefficient, and lethargic”.

When the president returned from his medical trip to London, he had said Nigerians should expect continuity from his government.

Reacting to the “continuity” comment, Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the PDP, said the president should be reminded that he is leaving office in 2023.

Ologbondiyan said the country cannot continue with the “failed economy, hunger and starvation, banditry, killings, terrorism, kidnapping, abuse of human rights, treasury looting, mindless borrowing” under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“The Peoples Democratic Party welcomes President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical tourism in the United Kingdom, but rejects his declaration that Nigerians should expect the “continuity” of his misrule,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“The PDP also asserts that the statement by the All Progressives Congress that President Buhari has been “re-energized” after his medical treatment, is a confirmation that Mr. President had been incapable and lethargic, leading to the inefficiency, disorganization and general misrule that has bedevilled his administration.

“While Nigerians are at a loss on the import of President Buhari’s declaration upon his return that what they should expect is “continuity”, our party wishes to remind Mr. President that he was elected for a last term of four years which will end on May 29, 2023.

“The PDP holds that whatever purpose his frame of mind on “continuity” was made to serve, it must not detach from the finality of his leaving office on May 29, 2023.

“This is especially as the comment by the APC had already confirmed that our nation has indeed been on auto-pilot leading to a shambolic state of affairs in the nation, escalation of violence and insecurity, wrecking of our national economy, policy inconsistency, entrenchment of corruption and impunity, with no hope in sight.

“While the PDP recognizes the humanity of all, our party advises that those at the helm of affairs must be honest enough not to take up assignments that are beyond their capacity.

“Now that Mr. President is “re-energized,” his handlers have no further excuses for his failure to lead from the front as he promised, in the fight against terrorists and insurgents, whose activities escalated under his watch.

“Our party, therefore, expects the “re-energized” President Buhari as the Commander-In-Chief to immediately proceed to Zamfara, Borno, Kaduna, Adamawa and other states where terrorists have practically taken over communities on account of the failures of his administration.”

The PDP asked the president to address the nation on how he intends to pay back the loans borrowed by his administration.