Weak Erection! A Nairaland Member Cries Out

I’ll make this short and snappy – I’m not in the best state of mind right now, so pardon my error(s) (if any).

Good day everyone,

I have been dating my GF for 3 years now; however, in March this year, we had several misunderstandings and she told me we should break up. I went to her place and asked her if she meant what she said, and she replied YES.

I was so down emotionally, and somehow later that day I found myself with a random girl in the neighborhood. We actually made out (with protection tho), and this is looking to be the BIGGEST MISTAKE of my life.

Later that day, I got a call from bae around 7pm and she said she wanted to come over to my place. I was shocked, cos i thought we were never going to come back; well, I actually told her i’ve had s*x with another girl, and she bursted on the phone – obviously, she was disappointed and angry, but it had happened.

Few days later, she called back and she has forgiven me and we should continue dating again. I was happy that we were back; however, we couldn’t see each other until recently. When she came, as usual, we tried making out, but I couldn’t get erected before her – I have never experienced such a thing before.

She was angry, saying I still had feeling for the girl I had a fling with; but honestly, I don’t have any iota of feeling for that girl (the one i flinged with). This is now causing a serious issue between our two; I don’t have an explanation to this, and YES, I still love this girl (my bae).

All the while we’ve been dating, I had never been with another woman (left for that day after she broke up with me). Please, what could be the cause of this?

PS: I was able to reach the girl (the one I flinged with), and I have pleaded to her to please undo anything she did on me, but she said she’s innocent.

I’m planning to visit the hospital, but I’m just scared for no reason – knowing the extent some ladies go with all these kayamata and products being sold on social media.

Please, can anyone help me out please? I still love this my GF, she has done much for me, I’ve done much for her too – though that’s not the main point here.

I already accepted my act as *Cheating* on my GF, but she literally told me she was never coming back to me. Now, both of us are trying to see if there’s a way to get me treated without visiting the hospital, since I never had any health challenge(s) to date.

Your contributions are highly welcomed,

Thanks.