We’re Investigating Source Of Bomb Found In Primary School – Abia State Government

Following the discovery of an object suspected to be explosive at Union Primary School, Afaraukwu in Umuahia North LGA Abia State on Thursday, the state government has said it is currently working with relevant security agencies to unravel the source and nature of the explosive devices.

The Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu disclosed this on Thursday in a statement made available to ABN TV.

He said the object is suspected to be relics of the civil war era, adding that EOD department of the Police is currently investigating to definitely ascertain what it is.

The statement partly reads, “While initial examination of the devices shows evidence of corrosion leading to suspicion of the materials being relics of the civil war era, we are awaiting a definite official report from the EOD squad of the Nigeria Police who are currently investigating the incident.

“Meanwhile, necessary measures have been taken to protect the pupils and staff of the school with security sweeps ongoing while the school is temporarily closed.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies to embark on proactive checks in other vulnerable locations out of abundance of caution.

“While we are grateful to God that there is no harm to life or property, we urge citizens and residents to continue to maintain vigilance and report suspicious situations to security agents.”

ABN TV had reported that pupils of Union Primary school on Thursday arrived their classroom where they discovered the object.

They immediately alerted the school authority who in turn invited members of the police force.

The object has since been evacuated from the scene while investigation is established.