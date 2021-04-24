What Act During An Exam Made You Shed Tears? Share Your Experiences

Mine: Odogwu requested I helped him during our Statistics exams.

I told Odogwu he’ll have to sit close because I wouldn’t want anything to happen to a four-credit load papper. Odogwu obliged.

During exams, oga Lance (invigilator) made Odugwu sit far off from me. Now this was the problem. Odogwu was asking me to throw him “mgbo.” How could I? Sb who went through thick and thin to be in school rusticated after several years? I thought it over..and signalled he asked people around him.

I was done with mine.

As I made to submit, Odogwu got up angrily and without me realising, got my papper, torn it in my face and tore his.

I literally ran mad.

To make matters worse, he pushed my chest in challenge. My anger bar was full now.

I borrowed him a quick punch to his jaw..and we were separated.

Ha, I realised I have f-ed up for (1) Being an accomplice to attenpted malpractice, and (2) Fighting.

The Sarge tell us say make we zero the paper say we no write am. “In fact, assume you didn’t take this exam” he resounded.

They took us to the front of the hall to stand and watch “reasonable students” finish their paper.

Oh, my last paper.

I literally cried.

After everything, and every sacrifice!

I was urinating sth else..with a mixture of anxiety, fear, and depression.

I was watching my dreams pass me slowly.

They took us pictures, and under duress, we were told to fill the malpractice form. Tears was flowing freely from my eye and wetting the papper.

My school paid invigilators some money (we heard ₦50k) for each students caught during malpractice.

Since my stay in the school, no one has survived filling a malpractice form.

They didn’t let us explain.

Odogwu didn’t mind. Las las he was no sad..after all no bi only am.

In mid-thoughts whether to go and learn tailoring, or open a barber’s shop, Mrs Jacintha (God bless this woman) called me and asked why I wasn’t writing.

She na senior lady for the school.

I explained everything without leaving any stones unturned.

She ordered I be reinstated, tore my already filled malpractice form, and yelled at the invigilators that “ they should have allowed me speak. I do not engage in malpractice, and I was a well-behaved student.” My heart somer-tumbled in joy!

Immediately, they sent for my Statistics lecturer which he affirmed..and even called the invigilators insensitive.

I had never felt so much joy.

That was the period I realised people are always watching you even when you don’t really know.

Odogwu began shedding crocodile tears and begging for a revisit of his case and told them the truth, when they told him was the only key for revisitation.

I fear human beings that day. The same guy who was incriminating me!

Long story short…

He carried the course over instead of a rustication.

——————-

Please, share yours.