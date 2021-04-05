What Is It Like To Have) Your Spouse Cheat On You?

One advantage of being a litigator, a student of psychology and a relationship counsellor (Mediator) is access to premium gist.

While most of these discussions are private and privileged, I can say for sure that it’s never a pleasant experience to handle a case of infidelity in marriage.

I have always prided myself as one without emotions in matters like this, as I have seen it all. But the last case I handled saw me shedding hot tears when she finally left my office.

I believe the tears simply itself back because it won’t be professional to cry in the presence of a client or join in a crying competition. But I couldn’t stand a senior citizen cry like a baby.

Whilst I could feel her pain, I could not help but ask what’s it like to have your spouse cheat on you?