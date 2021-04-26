What Is The Biggest Lie You Ever Heard But Discovered Later?

The news about bloodshed was becoming unbecoming so I decided to spice up your day. Remember the lie sb told you but you later discovered the truth.

Share your experiences.

Mine:

1. Hanty say she doesn’t like fufu.. “I feel nauseated by the smell. I can’t hold it, I’ll throw up.”

Visited her fam house…they were on Ofe Nchawu with achara. I didn’t know at the mention of her name at home, all the fufu dobales.

2. Caught the most holy “virgin” church girl in my street back home in our barrack! Funny thing was I met her and told her I was travelling to school. She also told me she was going for a church program in another state.

My room was Block C. She tie wrapper come out Block D.

E choke.

3. Date….

What’s your name?

Cloe Davis

(Saved digits, Truecaller tagged her “Bolanle Ogunjobi”)

Fish will swallow you, Bolanle.

4. My neighbour was always claiming sojo. I bin feel say na Cadet as per en papa hold small bar, and e bi like the oga go get connection.

We happen to meet at one party like that…he was all the way in the jacuzzi (all military underwear camouflage).

One flat chest go rebel am.

Wetin I hear na “come out, reason me your indian delta.”

Oga begin beg o.

Beg! I laugh die.

Dem tell am to off am. Bros beg dem no gree. Dem woos am better slaps.

E come dey go house enter bike. Wetin I hear amid tears na “no worry, I swear I will hunt you. My dad is a police. My uncle is the head of Sarz.”

I laughed die.

5. My neighbour girlfriend always lying to me her dad was a GM of FirstBank.

The problem was… I didn’t even mind if she was rich or poor; I just liked her.

I was staying with my rich uncles she felt were my parents. She always didn’t believe me when I said they weren’t. She always thought I was hiding sth.

Two years down the line, I realized her dad was a gateman.

WTF was he doing with a briefcase going to work in suit!

6. Babe bi forming British accent for me.

She alleged to have stayed in Birmingham. Toh, I no even like the girl sha. She was too loud.

She bin yarn me say my job is too poor for her liking.

Mehn.

One day she say she dey go back London say her dad wants her back.

Many months later when I was returning from Maiduguri, we stopped at Enugu and was welcomed by the loud off-key poems of their “buy okpa” poets.

Reluctantly, I raised my head up from my phone to the rear.

Omg, is this not Theresa?

I came down. Called out to her, she took off. I pursue am hold am. She almost wanted the ground to swallow her.

Mehn.

7. One guy in my school was claiming he was an Ex-Boy (ex-student of Nigeria Military School). He would lie all sorts of things like how he is still being paid salary now, and how his father was a Brigadier General.

He was an Igbo guy. He was showing us the photo of his self-acclaimed father one day. I noticed it was zoomed. I collected the phone and zoomed out. Lo and behold, a muslim name was on the tag of the soldier.

Baba had to re-arrange his lie and said his father didn’t use his real name to join the military.

E chock o.

All our attempts to make this guy accept he lied was in vain until one exboy who is now a Lieutenant (a lecturer) publicly asked the guy who is father was (chawossing) and what year he passed out from NMS. The soldier obviously got tired of the frequent lies.

Oga begin bite tongue. He literally pee-d. He was disgraced openly later by the man. His father was a Custom Officer. Mehn.

I was like why this guy come dey lie. Abi e no know say I value Custom Officers pass green cap?

8. A guy I respected who lied he was 40 to me.

His body sold his lie. He looked maturer.

I dey respect this guy maka the age barrier. I didn’t know what I was searching and saw his original birth certificate with 22years of age on it.

Darkness befell me. I staggered and my arms found a wedge.

I felt betrayed.

I dey call am Oga Martin.

E come inside, I was like “Martin, God go punish you.”

E wan claim activity and all that.

I open en yansh.

My guy laughed me. That was when I truly began to see the underage in him; he was laughing but I was starring at him in disgust!

After two years! Baba even tell me he is divorced with a grown-up daughter in Jakarta who he’d like me to meet.

Mehn, na so my in-lawship died.

And I bin dey give the pastard enough respect.

It hurted more knowing that he was still the same person behind the beautiful girl pics!

Come share yours