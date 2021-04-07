Whatsapp Chat Between Sowore And The Deputy Governor Of Kogi (Photos)

Interesting Whatsapp chat between Omoyele Sowore and the Deputy Governor of Kogi.

It was reported that some people in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, flogged protesters who were spray painting anti-Buhari slogans on a wall and forced them to clean the wall. See previous thread here https://www.nairaland.com/6492924/buhari-must-go-protesters-flogged

This has led to an interesting conversation between Omoyele Sowore, the ideological leader of the protesters and Chief Edward Onoja, the deputy governor of Kogi. Both men released screenshots of the conversation on their Twitter handles.

