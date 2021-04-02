When Last Did You Use The Weather App On Your Phone?

Since I left the country, I’ve never left home without knowing the condition of that day’s weather right from the time I leave the house till the time frame I’m going to get back home especially during the winter; this is because if I don’t, I might end up regretting the simple mistake. So the weather most time determines the kind of outfit for the day.

Recently my friend in Nigeria were complaining about the weather being too hot/cold so I asked some of them “What’s the actual weather condition in degrees?. ” Some didn’t answer while some said they don’t know. To cut the story short, nobody gave me a positive response so I had to check on my phone.

After doing that, I remembered I was once like that though not that bad because I did geography in school and I also taught geography during my NYSC which sometimes prompts me to know the weather condition of the day and also for some countries.

So, brothers and sisters, is that Weather App on your phone a liability that keep getting free updates without being used or not?