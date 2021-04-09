When Will Ramadan 1442AH Start?

Today’s date is Friday 26th Sha’ban 1442H / 9th April 2021.

The basic ruling in Islam is to search for the moon when the month of Sha’ban is 29. If the moon is sighted then Ramadan starts!

Otherwise Sha’ban is counted to 30 days and Ramadan starts after.

So Sha’aban 29th will be Monday April 12 2021.

If the Sultan announces the sighting of the moon by Monday evening then we start fasting on Tuesday April 13 2021.

If the moon wasn’t announced to be sighted then Sha’ban will be counted to 30.

Fasting then starts on Tuesday April 14 2021.

Evidence: Abu Hurairah (May Allah be pleased with him) reported: The Messenger of Allah (May Allah exalt his mention and protect him from imperfection) said: “Fast when you see the new moon (of Ramadan) and break your fast when you see the new moon (of Shawwal.) If clouds prevent you from seeing it, complete thirty days in the month of Shaban (the one that precedes Ramadan). (Al-Bukhari and Muslim).

Commentary: (…) If the moon of Ramadan is not sighted on the 29th Sha’ban, then its thirty days be completed and Ramadan’s Saum be started on the next day. Similarly, if the moon for the month of Shawwal is not sighted on the 29th of Ramadan, thirty days of Saum must be completed before celebrating ‘Eid-ul-Fitr. This means that the sighting of the moon is necessary for keeping the Saum of Ramadan. Counting by celestial system is not sufficient for this purpose. (…)

Riyaadiss-Saliheen (The Meadows of the Righteous)

By Imam An Nawawi

Chapter 217, Page 356, No 1221

https://www.salaattime.com/hadith-fast-when-you-see-the-new-moon-of-ramadan/

Note: Each country is expected to sight the moon for Ramadan! Nigerians are not to use the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia to start Ramadan!

Evidence: Kurayb repoted: I came to Syria and tended to my needs. The crescent of Ramadan appeared over me while I was in Syria and I saw it on Friday, then I came to Medina at the end of the month. Abdullah ibn Abbas, may Allah be pleased with him, asked me about it and I mentioned the crescent. Ibn Abbas said, “When did you see it?” I said, “We saw it on Friday night.” Ibn Abbas said, “You saw it?” I said, “Yes, people saw it and they fasted, as did Mu’awiyah.” Ibn Abbas said, “But we saw it on Saturday night, so we will continue fasting until we complete thirty days or we see it.” I said, “Is it not enough that Mu’awiyah saw it and he fasted?” Ibn Abbas said, “No, such was the command of the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him.”

Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 1087

Grade: Sahih (authentic) according to Muslim

Al-Tirmidhi said, “The people of knowledge act upon this tradition, that the people of every land have their own moon sighting.”

Source: Sunan al-Tirmidhī 693

In summary

If the moon is sighted on Monday then Ramadan starts on Tuesday April 13, 2021.

If the moon wasn’t announced to have been sighted on Monday then Ramadan starts on Wednesday April 14, 2021.

May Allah accept all our good deeds, pardon us our sins, heal the world of Covid-19, grant succor to the distressed, forgive our dead and Grant us Jannah without stress.