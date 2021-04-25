Which Business Can I Start With N60,000?

Good evening nairalanders,I saw this post on frontpage yesterday

httpss://www.nairaland.com/6500388/misconception-only-high-level-education and it really motivate me though I’m supposed to be in school by now but no money,so I’ve to hustle for myself.

I finished secondary school two years ago,and I did sales boy for 1 year and two months according to what he said hand skill,business and talent is the main thing to utilize in a country like Nigeria, now I’m currently learning graphics designing and printing because I also want to be skilled before going to school

In the post,he mentioned something that has got me thinking about it, which is starting a trade/business young.I’ve thought about it but never give it a chance,as I’m learning I also want side business with it and I don’t know how to go it.

While working as a sales boy I was able to save #60,000 and I’m willing to put it on business I need an advice from you guys on which business is advisable to start with, I’ll really appreciate your good advice.