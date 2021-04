Which of these course guarantees a better life after graduation?

Ps: I have passion for medicine and surgery but I don’t want to pursue that passion cause of the length and complications of studying it in Nigeria. So I am looking for a better alternative in either pharmacy or civil engineering, please I really need your sincere opinions(preferably from experts in either fields).

Need something lucrative in Nigeria and abroad(the money is needed oo, studying in Nigeria is hard enough).