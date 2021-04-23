Which Path Should I Take? – I Am Confused

Guys, I need your advice. I am very confused right now.

I am 33, single and graduated as an electronics engineer since 2012.

From my nysc days, I decided I never wanted to be a job seeker, I would rather be in business. I did do some interviews, got reinvited but not successful in securing the jobs.

So I went to understudy a phone accessories business in Lagos, spent six months doing that and started the biz. It wasn’t successful as I wasn’t getting the volume of business I needed to make it work.

I left Lagos and moved to Kaduna to join in a door sales business (family biz).

I even got a shop of my own which I have managed since 2018.

It wasn’t easy at all. I kept struggling to pay rent for both my shop and house. But somehow I managed.

Fast forward to now, I am under pressure to succeed ( both family pressure and myself as I am not getting younger and need to settle down).

A friend who’s done quite well for himself came on a visit and told me that I should decide to leave Kaduna and come to Lagos (I was like, again?)

He’s into ladies’ handbags. He told me of his brother who he trained and sent him off with 500k. He told me about how successful he was, that he was married and pays the rent of both house and shop (which if I can remember was just above a million altogether).

I would have to live in with a friend of his and wife who has apprentices already.

Side note: the handbags biz would be importation which would take rather long to land in Nigeria coupled with how inflation affects our currency while you are trying to replenish your stock.

The doors business we kinda arbitrage our purchases from different suppliers and we get our stock from anywhere in the country within at most 2~3 days.

So, I am confused. Should I go after the offer in order to improve my situation or remain where I am, keep at it and hoping I would get better, possibly inheriting the legacy of the business?