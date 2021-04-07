Who Is The Head Of The Family? – Husband, Wife Or Both

we are in the age where everyone wants to be heard and everyone wants to be noticed and liked

and this has resorted to so many new trends and culture that back in the days didn’t exist.

Now a woman wants equal right as a man and will say “what a man can do a woman can do better”

I’m not against this movement or trend or whatever it is called

but if a wife also struggles for equal rights in terms of leadership with her husband

then who is the follower, who gives the instructions, who is the one to submit

two captains can’t lead a ship but it seems in this days of social media everyone wants to take the lead.

so who is really the head of the house?