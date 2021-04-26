‘Who Is Who’ Award Boss, Daniel Okpanachi Marries His Lover In Style (Photos)

Who Is Who Award Boss, Daniel Okpanachi Married His Heartbrob In Style

The famous Prince of Iyogbo Land, Prince Architect Daniel Okpanachi and organizer of one of the biggest award event in Nigeria, known as “Who is Who Award” has engaged the marital rites and eventual wedding to his hearthrob, Andre Nneoma Okpara. The wedding ceremony was held on the 17th of April 2020, as guests can joined via the Zoom platform to participate in the Colourful wedding.

The family of Anderson Osita Okpara and that of Late Daniel Omede Okpanachi released their invitation for the wedding of their children, as well as the exchange of Marital Vows of their children which attracted several individuals and Personalities at Grand Cubana Hotel. Notably, the Groom who doubles as the Chairman Organizing committee of WHO is WHO Awards Nigeria and CEO WHO is WHO Media married His Heart desire Andra Anderson in grand style.

Though the couple felt that the wedding ceremony would be organised to be quiet and simple but it turned out to be a grand colourful occasion. The groom in an overwhelming mood, appreciated the support and felicitations they received from family and friends. The wedding ceremony however witnessed the distinguished presence of notable Personalities, from across diverse sectors.

Reactions garnered from friends, family members and fans have described the couples as a perfect match for themselves, stressing the usual understanding, love and affectionate engagements is one that is unique and admirable. In statement by the Prince Okpanachi noted that his marital tie defined a new phase in his life and career.

