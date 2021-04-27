Who Knows About Greywolf Empire?

Although I sent my CV to them but I don’t really know about the job, if it’s real or not. The message is an interview invitation from them.

Sequel to your Application for a job offer, we are pleased to invite you for a formal interview at our organization.
kindly refer to the provided information below:

DATE: TUESDAY, 19TH OF JANUARY 2021

TIME: 10AM.

ADDRESS: GREYWOLF EMPIRE:
8,OGUNDIPE STREET, SANTOS LAYOUT, AKOWONJO ROUNDABOUT, DOPEMU, LAGOS.

OFFICE PHONE NUMBER: 0808 378 7577

Kind Come along with a hard copy of your CV

NO MASK NO ENTRY RULE WILL STRICTLY BE ADHERE TO

Warm Regards

