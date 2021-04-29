Why Are Developers Crazy About Startup Jobs?

I don’t know if it’s just me or maybe my network but most Devs I know seem to be more crazy about working for startups than big multinationals. I mean people would prefer companies like paystack, flutterwaves and andela than working at places like British tobacco, ExxonMobil, shell, pwc, Cognizant et Al as Devs.

I see Dev roles regularly on this companies career pages but I hardly meet Devs who work in such companies.

Why are Devs so crazy about startups? The work is ten times harder, hardly any job security. You can be sacked at anytime. Extreme pressure and very horrible pay with no pension benefits or severance package.