Why Chukwuma Umeoji Is The Right Man To Succeed Governor Obiano – Vanguard

As the race for who flies the All Progressive Grand Alliance party ticket in the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Anambra takes a centre stage – with loads of political bigwigs, stakeholders and contestants making loud statements, it is pertinent that the progressive type of leadership as witnessed under His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano ought to be continued and sustained.

There has been lots of recommendation and aspirants, from the jokers, to some that consider themselves consensus and anointed candidates, to different power play going on.

In all of these, there has been a silent consistent rise of the political prowess of Hon Umeoji, who has been a hard worker without much noise and has proven beyond reasonable doubts that leadership is not “cheap talk but hardwork.” From a humble rise to the top as not just an accidental politician, but one that started from Grassroot, garnered massive followership and grew through the ranks.

His emergence as a distinguished Honorable member of Nigerian House of Representatives was not a fluke, coming from one that has participated in different political leanings, held offices with a distinction to his name and persona, contested and won without blemish in what people termed a free, fair and credible process. A popular saying “One good turn deserves another ” was brought to the fore as his people not only voted him in 2015 but also doubled their effort when he re-contested in 2019.

A silent achiever and a man of his words, there is no better candidate vying for Anambra November 6 elections that has the political acumen and maturity across all political divide than Hon. Chukuwma Umeoji. His plethora of sponsored bills and the very many projects he has attracted to his constituency are true testament to how much of a great people representative cum leader that he is.

Hon Chukwuma Umeoji hails from Ezinifite Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State. He attended Ojiako Memorial Primary School, Adazi Nnukwu Nwora Umunna Primary School Onitsha and government primary school Ajali

He had his Secondary school education at Uga Boys Secondary school, St Peter’s secondary school, Achina and boys secondary school Ezinifite.

Hon Umeoji proceeded to the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu state, where he graduated with BA (Hons) Degree in Philosophy. He obtained a Masters Degree in philosophy from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

While at Nsukka as undergraduate student, he was the deputy speaker of students Union parliament, a senator of NANS and Coordinator of the Civil Liberties Organization. He was also a member of the youth solidarity for South Africa and Namibia.

He is a member of the prestigious Nze Na Ozo Society. He is known as UMEUGOCHUKWU. The Aguata Traditional Rulers Council Conferred on him the title of OBA AGUATA. He also holds the title of ODENIGBO of Akpo town in Aguata Local Government Area and DIKE ANAGBARA IZU of Urum in Awka North local government area.

The Uga community conferred on him the title of EBUBE DIKE. Hon Umeoji is a member of the Nigerian Institute of management and a fellow of Nigeria Institute of Administrators.

In 2007, he was elected into the House of Representatives under the Umbrella of Labour Party.

The Ezinifite in Aguata-born Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji (Oba Aguata) is a staunch believer of the progress that His Excellency, Gov. Willie Obiano has carried out since his inception as the people’s Governor of Anambra, the light of the nation. In the same way, he hopes to continue from the very many legacies he will leave when his tenure comes to an end in the coming months.

He also falls in the senatorial zone that the party has publicly zoned the Governorship position. In this vein, the candidacy of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, the people’s representative, flying the party flag high in the green chambers is best fit to pilot the state to a greater height come 2022.

