Why Does It Not Matter When It’s Davido?

The Year 2020 has come and gone, with the Pandemic; although still lingering around. 2020 was arguably the worst year for businessmen and women as almost every offline-based business faced challenges due to the Covid-19 Lockdown imposed in all Countries in the world which marred half of the year. Online Businesses were not left out as the Covid-19 Lockdown forced advertisers to pause their Campaigns.

The Pandemic Year was not a very good one for the Nigerian Music Industry, but Nigerian artists still found a way to drop Single hits, EP’s, and Albums which made waves and gave vibes to the Music fans. From top-charting Singles like Fireboy – New York City Girl, Rema – Beamer (Bad Boys), DJ Neptune ft Joeboy and Mr Eazi – Nobody, to Adekunle Gold – AG Baby, Simi – Duduke, Falz ft Ms Banks – Bop Daddy and others.

The Pandemic delayed the release of some albums by various Nigerian Artistes, but that didn’t stop them from releasing their albums as soon as the lockdown was eased. Some Notable Albums that made 2020 lively are; but not limited to these: Davido – A Better Time Album, Restless II EP By Simi, Kizz Daniel – King Of Love Album, Patoranking – Three Album, Zlatan – Road To CDK Album, Naira Marley – Lord Of Lamba EP, Fireboy – Laughter, Tears and Goose Bumps Album, Adekunle Gold – Afro Pop Volume 1 Album, Omah Lay – Get Layd EP, Olamide – Carpe Diem Album, Chike – Boo Of The Booless Album, Burna Boy – African Giant Album, etc. The Albums listed here were included in “MTV Base Naija Hottest 2020 Albums” Show which was held late last year.

Last year was quite a Good one for Leading Nigerian Afrobeats Superstar Davido, from his Biggest Jam ‘Fem’ to his A Better Time Album which was arguable the Hottest and Best Nigerian Album of 2020. Although the Album was well accepted by Nigerian and African music Lovers, MTV Base went ahead to rank it #5 on Hottest Albums of 2020 just below Olamide’s Carpe Diem Album. The main reason for this write-up was due to a comment by one of the Panelists who said he “Chose Olamide’s Carpe Diem Album as #4 over Davido’s A Better Time because Olamide Can’t drop that hit album and someone will just feature Lil Baby and NAS out of nowhere and expect to top the chart”.

I perceived some form of hate in that comment about Davido’s A Better Time Album and I was really pained when I heard that from the panellist, and I strongly believe that the same panellist will Hail and Place Wizkid’s Album at the top if he was to be the one that featured Lil Baby and Nas in some songs off his own Album; he’ll be like “Did you listen to Wizkid’s collaboration with Nas and Lil Baby? How about the one with Nicki Minaj?”, but because it’s Davido he sees and portrays the hits as ‘just common’. I see that as just ‘Discrediting Davido even when he achieves a big feat in the Music Industry. All Track on Davido’s A Better Time Album was a Hit, Back To Back; and I think the Album Deserves the #1 Spot based on Acceptance, Popularity and Smash-Hits. From Jowo to Holy Ground, To So Crazy, To Fade, To Birthday Cake, Special, Something Fishy, Shopping Spree, Sunlight, Fem and Then to The Best ft Mayorkun…

