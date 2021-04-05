Why I Didn’t Sign Falz, Simi And Teni To Mavin Records – Don Jazzy (Video)

Don Jazzy, CEO of Mavin Records, says he regrets not signing musicians like Falz, Simi, and Teni, Igbere TV reports.

The record producer spoke in the second part of his Black Box Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the TV host.

Don Jazzy said things didn’t work out between Falz and Mavin as the singer was affiliated with another manager.

Commenting on Simi, the record label boss said the music cover contest he had staged to select new artistes didn’t single her out as a winner.

“Regrets? I wish I signed Falz; Simi. Of course, the opportunity came. Don’t say I turned them down. For Falz, the working situation wasn’t just right. I run a firm that could handle almost everything he needed,” Don Jazzy said. “But I think he had like a management company set up already. It was like Tiwa Savage’s but I had to grow into that kind of scenario where I had to handle someone that had a record label, some blueprint process. “I didn’t reject Simi. I did a Twitter contest for ‘Journey of A Thousand Miles’, DPrince’s record featuring Wande Coal. I loved her cover. She was one of the people that participated. She didn’t win but she was high up there. “I didn’t pick the winners. I liked her but you can’t sign anybody. That’s one person I also regretted, I won’t say regret. But I wish we worked on stuff together. The same thing with Teni. We used to check up on each other. “I had not grown to the point that I would move you from Atlanta to Nigeria for work. Now I can and we work before deciding if we are going to sign. Before I knew what was happening, there were faster people. “She released records and I was like, ‘okay, we lost that one’. Three hot stars. It happened. The only person is David. I didn’t want to sign him but I knew he was going to be huge. They have money already now.”

Don Jazzy also gave some insight into how his record label realises new signees.