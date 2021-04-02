Why Is It That Some Married Couples Hardly Wear Their Wedding Rings Nowadays?

So I was hosting an uncle of mine and we were discussing about why he wasn’t wearing his ring, to my utmost surprise he said he wears his ring any day his wife wears hers. I was shocked though but my mind drifted back to me so many of my friends and relations who also do not wear their rings again even despite being married.

Back in the days I know you only take off your ring when you want to flirt abi play away matches, but these days it’s almost as if they take off their wedding rings immediately after those church weddings.

So my question is why?