‘Why Nigeria Is Better Than The US’ – US-Based Nigerian Gives Reasons

A US-based Nigerian give reasons why Nigeria is better than the US. Do you agree with him?

– Can anyone in the US use $1 for breakfast? No! But in Nigeria, 500 will give you breakfast and lunch.

– Insurance in the US is $280 and that is almost100, 000

monthly. In Nigeria we don’t pay half of that

– Majority of people’s monthly house rent (self-Contained apartment) in the USA is $1,000 and above… and that is your own 2 year’s rent.

-Says he pays 40,000 monthly for phone bills or else they will block his SIM. Whereas MTN can be there for months without recharge.

– When last did you work on Saturday and Sunday? This I do compulsorily and on regular basis.

Don’t get me wrong, the US is better than Nigeria,

depending on which angle you are viewing it.

But many people in Nigeria live a more fulfilled life than

those in America

If you are black they will kneel on you, and you need many jobs to truly live well.

Is there anything you don’t agree with in what he

said?

