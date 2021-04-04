Why Seek Ye The Living Among The Dead? He Is Risen!

Jesus meant everything to His disciples, they had invested their whole life’s worth on Him having forsaken their all to follow Him. So when He died, it seemed that their whole world had crumbled and that their life’s worth of investment had gone down the drain.

So everything seemed to come to a total standstill for them, as upon Him they’d put all their hopes, trust, confidence, dreams and aspirations, even their lives, so after He died, it seemed an investment gone bad, from which they now had to start afresh, even from ground zero.

Nonetheless some still retained hope that it

wasn’t over yet even after His death, hence they would rise up early and go to the grave where He was laid to anoint His body. But to their greatest surprise, when they got to the grave, they couldn’t even see His body which they had sought:

Luke 24:1-3 (KJV)

Now upon the first day of the week, very early in the morning, they came unto the sepulchre, bringing the spices which they had prepared, and certain others with them.

And they found the stone rolled away from the sepulchre.

And they entered in, and found not the body of the Lord Jesus.

So it seemed the only thing which yet inspired some hope in them concerning their Lord, had now been taken away from them, but then it was said:

Luke 24:4-7 (KJV)

And it came to pass, as they were much perplexed thereabout, behold, two men stood by them in shining garments:

And as they were afraid, and bowed down their faces to the earth, they said unto them, Why seek ye the living among the dead?

He is not here, but is risen: remember how he spake unto you when he was yet in Galilee,

Saying, The Son of man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, and be crucified, and the third day rise again.

Hence they came to the grave to anoint His dead body, but they received more than what they had gone there for, which was the news that the body of Jesus which they sought among the dead was no longer there because, “He is risen!”

And this saying of the angels they had immediately believed as they were said to have remembered His Words, hence they returned from the sepulcher to give the good news to His disciples. Luke 24:8-10

That was supposed to the best news that the disciples had received since His death, however to show the extent to which they had lost hope after His death, they would not believe the report of the women who had broken the news of Jesus’ resurrection to them.

Luke 24:11 (KJV)

And their words seemed to them as idle tales, and they believed them not.

But not long after that He that had resurrected from the dead, was said to have appeared before them Himself!

Luke 24:36 (KJV)

And as they thus spake, Jesus himself stood in the midst of them, and saith unto them, Peace be unto you.

And although some still couldn’t believe their eyes for joy, because it seemed so surreal that their Master and Lord who they thought had died and left them alone by themselves forever, had risen from the dead and now appeared right before their very eyes.

However after Jesus had proven to them that He was actually the One and also opened up their understanding of the scriptures concerning Him, it was said:

Luke 24:52-53 (KJV)

And they worshipped him, and returned to Jerusalem with great joy:

And were continually in the temple, praising and blessing God. Amen.

So knowing that their Lord who meant everything to them was no longer in the grave but had truly risen from the dead, brought their hopes back to life, as their joy knew no bounds and that inspired them to continue from where they’d left off prior to His death, up til the day of their own deaths.

It’s the reason we have the message of His gospel available to us today over 2000 years later!

It’s because Christ is no longer in the grave, but “HE IS RISEN!”

God bless.