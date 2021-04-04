Why You Should Accept Jesus Christ Now

Accepting Jesus Christ Today and Amending your ways to be at peace with God should be one of your immediate goals.

The Life you are living now is like a vapor. Here today and Gone tomorrow. Your position, Personality or money will not withhold or Hinder when Death knocks.

Anytime! Anyday! you could be Gone..Living In the Consciousness of Eternity is the key. Living a Life Pleasing to GOD in Christ Jesus is the only way. A Life Pleasing to GOD is a Life Lived in JESUS Christ who was crucified for all our sins, so you have no excuse if you don’t make heaven, you will only have yourself to blame, because Jesus Christ has already done all that is required, all you need to partake in his finished work is just to accept that you are a sinner and ask him for forgiveness, then ask him to come into your life and be the lord of your life.

Living for Jesus Christ is the Life that Guarantees Heaven after Death. Accept Jesus Christ Today before it is too late… Read John 3:16.