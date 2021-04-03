Wike Launches C4I Security Outfit To Tackle Insecurity, ESN (Photos)

In pursuit of our desire to ensure the safety of lives and property in Rivers State, we today re-launched Rivers State’s security outfit tagged C4I.

Personnel of the outfit which comprises of 400 policemen and 200 civil defence personnel have in the last month been specially trained in relevant skills to ensure they carry out their duty efficiently.

We have made appreciable success in the area of security but we wouldn’t rest on our oars. With C4I we intend to take it a step further by adopting a proactive policing approach and nipping the effort of criminals in the bud.

C4i vehicles branded with their Local Government Areas of responsibility have been deployed to each Local Government Area in the state. To further boost our security in the riverine areas, in the next few weeks the state government would donate a total of fifteen gunboats to the Navy, Army and Police in Rivers State.

We appreciate the Inspector General of Police represented by AIG Zone 16, Austin .I. Agbonlahor and other service Commanders that attended the launch. My charge to security agencies is for them to abstain from politics but focus on their primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of people of the state.