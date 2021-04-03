Wizkid Dances With Gyakie & King Promise In Ghana (Photos, Video)

Nigerian singer Wizkid has been seen in a video dancing with Ghanaian artistes Gyakie and King Promise at an event in Ghana, Igbere TV reports.

The video was shared by Gyakie on Instagram on Friday.

In the video, the three superstars dance to the rhythm of Gyakie’s song titled ‘Forever’. The remix of the song features Nigerian singer Omah Lay.

She captioned the post,

“Big family.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNKYgf7p2Uu/?igshid=n07hq3asrxos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wm5R6Mg-v0A

Wizkid who has a mansion in Ghana recently spends a lot of time in the country.

A few days ago, he was captured in another video with fellow Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda recording a song together in Ghana.