Wreckage Of Crashed NAF Alpha Jet Not Found In Bama – NAF

The attention of the Nigerian Air Force has been drawn to an online publication by THISDAY Newspaper of 5 April 2021 on the crash involving the NAF Alpha Jet aircraft earlier reported missing.

The report, with the caption, “Wreckage of Missing NAF Alpha Jet 475 Found in Bama ,” claimed that the missing aircraft as well as the body of one of the missing pilots have been found.

A statement by the the Airforce Director Public relations Air Commodore EDWARD GABKWET nites that from the day the reader of the aircraft lost contact control on 31 March 2021, the NAF as a professional fighting force has been keeping members of the public abreast and updated on the missing aircraft and combined efforts of the NAF and Nigerian Army(NA) search and rescue team to locate the crashed aircraft.

The Airforce described the report as disheartening that such an unverified story could be published without any effort to confirm its veracity from the Nigerian Airforce.