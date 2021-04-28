Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Unboxing And First Impressions + Price (Photos)

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Unboxing in Metal Bronze

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46emWi1yrzM

​Poco X3 Pro is really a budget gaming smartphone that was designed by a die hard gaming fanatic by heart. The Poco X3 Pro spots an IPS/LCD, plastic build and camera specs that are below what the Redmi Note 10 Pro offers but compensates for all of that, with a flagship chipset. It’s really all about what matters to the end user. These phones are not in competition if you asked me. I think the Poco X3 Pro was purposely designed to be ugly because gaming phones are usually not aesthetically pleasing to the average consumer. The bare minimum glossy plastic back sets the tone for who this phone is meant for. That is, Serious Gamers only!

BTW the PocoX3 Pro does not support 5G and the NFC feature is region specific.

Poco X3 Pro Specs

• 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz IPS LCD Display

• Plastic Back

• Corning Gorilla Glass 6

• Snapdragon 860 CPU

• 48MP + 8MP+ 2MP +2MP Back Camera

• 20MP Front Camera

• 6GB + 128GB, 8GB +128GB, 8GB +256GB – RAM/Storage

• 5160mAh Battery (33Watt Charging)

• Android 11

• 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4mm & 215g

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro storage: 6GB/128GB variant retails for N95,000 ($200), the 8GB/128GB variant retails for N107,000 ($220), while the 8GB/256GB variant retails for N125,000 ($260).

