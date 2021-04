Yemi Alade vows never to lend anyone money again after someone she gave money refused to pay back

Singer, Yemi Alade, has vowed never to lend anyone money again. She disclosed this on her Twitter handle.

”I’m never borrowing anybody money again! What happened to integrity and empathy! I borrow you money, na LIES you wan use payback”

Source; https://twitter.com/yemialadee/status/1380799341422596101