You Now Prefer My Younger Sister To Me- SSA Tells Governor Umahi As He Resigns (Pics)

You Now Prefer My Younger Sister To Me – SSA Tells Gov Umahi As He Resigns

See letter below:

AGAIN, GOV UMAHI’S SA RESIGNS, ACCUSES GOV OF INTERFERING IN HIS FAMILY

Mr. Ogbonnia Oko Enyim, the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ebonyi State on School Monitoring has resigned his appointment with immediate effect.

Oko Enyim who was the immediate past Chairman of Afikpo North Local Government Area in his letter of resignation dated March 30, 2021 accused Governor Umahi of interfering in his private family affair.

The former aide said: “Your Excellency, against every known traditions and good conscience, your decision to interfere and deny me my right as the first son to organize a befitting burial for my father in line with my already concluded arrangements, after spending fortunes is unacceptable to me.”

Umahi’s government has been hit by gale of resignations since November 2020 when he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

About 100 appointees of Governor Umahi have resigned their appointments most of them citing their unwillingness to join the APC with the governor.