You Will Hear A Stronger Statement From Us – Ohanaeze Condemns Appointment Of New IGP

Ohanaeze kicks as Buhari appoints Usman Alkali Baba as Acting IGP

Ohanaeze condemns appointment

Meanwhile, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has condemned the appointment of a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, as acting Inspector-General of Police. The group said the injustice of the Federal Government was responsible for the growing agitations and insecurity in the South-East.

Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, stated this in an interview, said it was most unfortunate that the President had chosen to sideline the people of the South-East in his recent appointment of service chiefs and now in the appointment of an IGP.

He said: “It is unjust and unfair to sideline the South-East in the security architecture of the country. Injustice promotes insecurity; it promotes all forms of crisis and problems. With injustice, there is no peace anywhere.

“What is happening in South-East today in form of agitations is as a result of injustice. So, we the elders are put in a great dilemma because the younger generation is attacking us and we have been telling them to hold on believing that the president would have a change of mind.

“We thought that the president would be concerned about the level of injustice, agitations and crisis we have in the South-East and would try to ameliorate these things but unfortunately, he is not thinking towards that direction. It is most unfortunate and Ohanaeze will come up with a stronger statement.”